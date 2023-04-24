9 teenagers shot, injured at party after prom in East Texas

Nine teenagers were injured in a shooting at an after-prom party in Jasper County, in East Texas.

According to a press release, law enforcement responded to reports of a disturbance with shots fired early Sunday morning.

Jasper County Sheriff's Office said eight of those victims were taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital, while the ninth victim was transferred to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in nearby Beaumont.

The press release stated there were some 250 people at the party when the shooting took place. There hasn't been a motive established, but the investigation is ongoing, as "several witnessess and persons of interest are being interviewed." Jasper County officials said they are also investigating a second shooting that happened nearby shortly afterwards. There weren't any injuries in that one, but officials are looking into a possible connection because of a "common vehicle at both locations." If anyone has information, Sheriff Mitchel Newman is asking you contact Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 409-384-5417

The shootings in Jasper County come as the nation continues to grapple with mass shootings — as families continue to honor victims; as law enforcement continues to search for motives; as communities continue to call on lawmakers to take action against gun violence; as some lawmakers continue to say gun laws aren't the answer.