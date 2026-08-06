Abby Summers joined the LEX News Weather Team in August 2026 as the weekend meteorologist.

She grew up in the best little town known as the “Hit Recording Capital of the World,” Muscle Shoals, Alabama. She was a competitive swimmer and played tennis while in school.

Abby went to college at Mississippi State University in Starkville (Hail State!) where she graduated with a degree in professional meteorology with an emphasis in broadcast meteorology and minored in communications. She was an active member of the East Mississippi Chapter of the National Weather Association and the American Meteorological Society where she served as the chair of the 23rd Annual Southeast Severe Storms Symposium.

Her interest in meteorology began during the historic April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak while she was still in elementary school.

She loves reading, playing tennis, watching football and baseball, and spending time with her friends and family.

You can contact Abby at abby.summers@wtvq.com.