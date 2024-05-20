Annual Katie's Ride has its biggest turnout

LEXINGTON, KY (LEX18) — Sunday morning, nearly 100 cars rolled up for a drive through Lexington, a fundraiser for 50-Legs known as Katie's Ride. The organization helps provide information on what to do with insurance companies and helps to provide prosthetic limbs to those in need of them.

Katie Eddington has a prosthetic leg due to a lawnmower accident eight years ago. Motorheads Car Club came up with the idea of doing a drive, and wanted to help Katie. Katie and her mother, Samantha Eddington, wanted to use this opportunity to help others instead. All the money raised goes to 50-Legs, which helps provide a family with support, travel, fitting, and a prosthetic.

The event started small and grew every year, but this is the biggest turnout they have had. Katie is amazed by the number of people who showed their support. She said, "It's heartwarming that so many people will help out with this one person getting a leg."

Samantha is a board member with 50-Legs and wants to educate people about their options for handling insurance companies. "For people who don't have really great insurance," said Samantha, " or not educate and how they need to fight the insurance company. They will just settle for whatever they can get and think that's the best they can do."

Katie's prosthetic leg cost around $3,500. Sunday's ride will raise money to help at least one child get a walking leg and a running blade. It is a small act for a family, but it has a lasting impact on their lives. "When you help a child get a leg, it doesn't just help them; it takes the burden off the whole family financially," said Samantha. "To see the child get back to walking and running again, it's huge."

Katie's Ride had various cars, from work cars to a classic Corvette. Before they even rolled out of the parking lot, Motorheads Car Club was about to raise over $29,000. Katie's Drive will keep its foot on the gas to keep this going year in and year out.

