Amazon Shoppers Love These Bootcut Yoga Pants That Look Nice Enough To Wear To The Office

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While there are a lot of reasons to love yoga, it’s my favorite exercise because it it can be done anywhere, anytime — including in your office and even while sitting at your desk during your lunch break.

Once I realized I could do yoga at work when I needed a break, I began choosing outfits that doubled as yoga and work clothing, like these IUGA high-waisted bootcut yoga pants on Amazon. The pants are made of 25% spandex and 75% polyester, so they’re stretchy and comfortable, but also maintain their shape and are durable. While they fit comfortably for exercise, they are also thick enough for work dress pants and guaranteed to be non-see-through.

The pants include two deep front pockets that are large enough to hold a cell phone and two back pockets, too. This makes them also great for heading out for a walk, as you can easily take your house key or work key fob with you. You can also put cash and your license in a pocket if you want to run a quick errand without bringing an entire purse or wallet.

They are priced between $27.99-$39.95, with free returns on some sizes and colors. The price differences reflect the two different styles you can order; the $28 price tag belongs to the capri style, and you’ll pay a bit more for long pants that cover your ankles. Prices also vary based on the color and size you choose.

Amazon With a whopping 19,295 reviews at press time, the pants have a total rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, with 77% of customers giving them a full 5 stars. Reviewers mention that they use them as both yoga and work pants, with many also noting how useful the pockets are and that they offer tummy control. More than 200 reviewers say they have even ordered a second pair. One of the thousands of reviewers who gave them five stars said the pants are great for people who feel insecure about their bodies. Once she put them on, she didn’t want to take them off. “They feel fabulous and they make me feel fabulous around every curve on my body,” she wrote. “I must be honest I bought these as work pants instead of yoga but that’s because I sit all day and these are way more comfortable than jeans or slacks. I ordered the bootleg style for more of a business fit instead of a regular leggings style.” One reviewer said they are stretchy and thin enough that sizing is quite forgiving. “I’m a yoga teacher and I’m a lawyer and I’ll pretty much only wear things that can crossover (from) yoga studio to courtroom,” she wrote. “There are a number of these crossover pants that are acceptable in all areas of my life available on Amazon and this is definitely one worth buying and trying.” It may seem like an odd fit, but the pants are the No. 1 best seller in Amazon’s Women’s Work Utility & Safety Overalls & Coveralls category, so they are definitely being purchased by active and working women. The brand IUGA is also Amazon’s No. 1 seller of athletic leggings and other leisure products. Amazon

While there are no coupon codes offered for the pants right now, the brand is offering a handful of promotions on some of their other products, which you’ll see on the product page for the pants. You can save 5-20% on items like tennis skirts and yoga shorts if you purchase them with the bootcut yoga pants.

These IUGA leggings with pockets, already offered at 17% off, have a printed pattern. Most designs are priced regularly at $29.95, with the discount taking them to $24.99. If you purchase them with the bootcut yoga pants, you’ll get an additional amount off.

Amazon has a variety of other yoga pants as well, like these Topyogas waisted flare pants for $21.24–$22.09 or this Fengbay two-pack of high-waisted pants with tummy control and pockets for $29.99, which makes them just $15 each.

Happy shopping!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.