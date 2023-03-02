AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old boy allegedly taken from babysitter in Cincinnati suburb

CINCINNATI — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy that was allegedly taken by his babysitter's friend.

Brandon Rozier Jr., who is Black, has braided hair and was last seen wearing black clothing, was taken around 5 a.m. Thursday. Rozier's mother dropped him off at his babysitter's house Thursday morning. When she returned hours later, he was gone.

Police believe 22-year-old Lucy Renee Bullock, a friend of the babysitter, took the child from the babysitter's car without permission. They were both last seen on a neighbor's doorbell camera.

Bullock is Black, 5-foot-3 and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be driving a 2009 Black Saturn SUV with an Ohio license plate that reads JVU5960.

North College Hill Police Department

The family has not heard anything since reporting Rozier missing. Family and friends said they're still trying to understand what happened. Stacey Davis, a friend of Rozier's mother, said the babysitter told them Bullock may have been out "joyriding" but "it's late now — why haven't y'all come back?"

Davis pleaded for Bullock to bring the child home.

"Just bring him back home," Davis said. "Wherever you're at, let us know so we can come get him."

If you see the vehicle, child or Bullock, please call 911. Police said Rozier is believed to be in danger.