An iconic Princess Leia dress will go up for auction this summer

A piece of Hollywood costume royalty will go on the auction block this summer, and the Force is sure to be strong with this iconic piece of memorabilia.

The all-white ceremonial gown was worn by Princess Leia Organa in the final scene of “Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope,” the 1977 film that launched the franchise into the stratosphere of pop culture.

Princess Leia wore it as part of a medal ceremony to recognize the bravery of the film’s heroes, Luke Skywalker and Han Solo. Once believed to be lost forever, according to Forbes, the costume will be one of the featured items of a Hollywood memorabilia sale hosted by Propstore auction house.

The Memorabilia Live Auction: Los Angeles 2023 event is scheduled for June 28-30. The three-day annual event will feature more than 1,400 items from TV and films that will go home with the highest bidder. And, this iconic royal dress will take center stage as one of the most anticipated items up for grabs.

Organizers of the Propstore auction told The Hollywood Reporter they expect the dress worn by Carrie Fisher to sell for at least $2 million. To verify the costume’s authenticity, experts went through a process called screen matching to make sure it is the original costume, which is believed to be the only remaining dress from the first “Star Wars” movie.

Fisher portrayed the strong, rebellious and feisty princess turned general in all three original “Star Wars” movies and then again in the final trilogy of the Skywalker saga. She completed filming for the first two sequels, “Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens” and “Star Wars: Episode VIII—The Last Jedi,” before her death in December 2016. Then, thanks to technology and creative editing, Fisher appeared in the final film “Star Wars: Episode IX—The Rise of Skywalker.”

The Propstore auction in June will include other notable memorabilia as well. The auction has gear from two eras of Batman movies — Christian Bale’s Batpod motorcycle and and Michael Keaton’s Batsuit, from the Tim Burton-directed “Batman” — and the hammer Tim Robbins’ character Andy used to escape in “The Shawshank Redemption.”

