Anheuser-Busch discontinues Clydesdale tail docking

Animal rights activists are celebrating an announcement from Anheuser-Busch that says it has discontinued equine tail docking.

The beer company, known for its famous Clydesdales, said it stopped the practice, which requires a horse's tailbone to be severed, earlier this year.

“The safety and well-being of our beloved Clydesdales is our top priority," an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson said in a statement to Scripps News. "Combined with our highly trained staff of professional caretakers, we partner with an equine medical expert to ensure our animals receive the highest level and quality of care."

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) called for the practice to be stopped earlier this year. The organization posted a video on YouTube in February, claiming Clydesdales had their tails docked at the farm and ranch where they are bred and trained for the company.

The American Veterinary Medical Association supports a national ban on tail docking in draft horses, including Clydesdales, noting that the practice has become "cosmetically fashionable," but is not necessary.

The discontinuation of tail docking paved the way for Anheuser-Busch to become American Humane Certified. The certification recognizes the company for the care it takes of the Clydesdales and Dalmatians, which are also featured in numerous advertisements.

“As a science-based third-party expert in animal care, American Humane was able to review Anheuser-Busch’s animal operations and provide input on improvements to their already outstanding care,” said Dr. Tom Edling, American Humane chief veterinary officer and animal ethicist.

