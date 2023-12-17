“Anything helps”: Donations to Clark County Firefighters toy drive are down 75% ahead of Christmas

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds of Clark County families, who rely on a toy drive to be able to give gifts to their children on Christmas, are in need of a Christmas miracle.

The toy drive, which is run by firefighters within the Clark County Fire Department, is significantly short of reaching their goal this year.

“This year's been really difficult for us because our toy donations have been down 75 percent,” said Captain Robert Brock. “So we’re really pushing hard here in the last few days to get donations up”

About 240 families are signed up to receive gifts through the toy drive. As of right now, they can only provide gifts to about a third of those families.

“I couldn't imagine being a child and waking up on Christmas, and not having toys,” said Brock.

It’s the potential unfortunate reality for Terri Timberman, who stopped by the firehouse Saturday with her sons, including 14-year-old Derrick Clem, who himself is a junior firefighter.

“Right now things are hard,” she said. While at the firehouse, she signed up to be one of the families which will receive gifts.

Right now, she said the only Christmas gift she can provide Derrick is “nothing really, except for my love, that’s about it.”

Toys and gifts for newborns up to 17-year-olds can be dropped off at any Clark County firehouse. They also accept monetary donations through the Clark County Firefighters Association.

While they would like to reach their goal within the next few days, they will accept gifts up to Christmas if they need to. They had reached their goal last year by December 15th.