Apartment, car damaged in Sunday night Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington apartment complex became the target of a shooting last night, damaging a car and an apartment.

LEX 18 visited the crime scene this morning and got a look at the doorbell camera video that captured the entire incident.

Eastridge Apartments in Lexington was not used to seeing major crime until 7 p.m. last night when gunfire rang out, and bullets tore through a parked white Acura, an apartment, and a mailbox. That apartment is Jordan Burtis's cousin's unit, and Burtis is someone who lives at Eastridge Apartments.

"Well I was in the kitchen helping my wife cook dinner and the next thing I know I just heard gunshots like crazy and I just thought it was coming into my house," said Burtis, "I was just scared for my life you know."

"It was very scary. And there were children out here playing and the children screamed," said a neighbor.

"I've never seen or heard nothing like that," explained an Eastridge Apartments neighbor.

Jordan says his cousin and her daughter are lucky they were out of town, and nobody was hurt.

"I've lived here for almost eight years, never once had a problem," said Burtis, "If my cousin was home and her kid, I mean her kid stays right in that room. That's where they shot it all up. I'm glad they weren't home. I was more worried about my kids than anything. I mean I'd rather take the bullet than my kid, you know what I mean?"

Most who live here believe the attack was targeted but shot at the wrong car and apartment.

"There's innocent people in these houses that you're targeting that ain't even into that," exclaims Burtis.

It's heard in the doorbell footage, the three men refer to the white car before making their move.

Nearly a minute later, gunfire is heard, and the men are seen running from the scene. Two of them holding guns.

"I don't need to lose anymore people. It's just, I'm fearing for my life, my kids life," admits Burtis, "I know a lot of people don't want to hear this but a lot of people need more God."

The three men were all at least six feet tall and wore face coverings. If you have any information on them, call the Lexington Police Department or Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

