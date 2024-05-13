Authorities warn of dangerous dogs after toddler attacked in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNY, Ky. (LEX 18). — Leaders in Whitley County are warning the public about a pack of dangerous dogs responsible for attacking a toddler.

According to a post on Facebook, the Whitley County Fiscal Court says a pack of large dogs, possibly as many as 10, attacked a 2-year-old on Monday morning.

The attack happened in the Johnny Hollow area of Rockholds, near Whitley North Elementary School. According to the agency, the school was aware of the attack and took the proper precautions.

The Whitley County Fiscal Court says the 2-year-old was airlifted to University of Tennessee Hospital for treatment. They also say they have captured four dogs and are searching for more.