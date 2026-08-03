Bath County's new senior center opens its doors, working to help seniors stay connected

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Bath County seniors now have a dedicated space to gather, access services and stay connected after the opening of a new senior center.

Josh Farrow, executive director of the Gateway Area Development District, said the center fills a critical need for older adults in the region.

"It's critical for individuals. Some people don't have extended families or the opportunity to have food," Farrow said.

For seniors like Tommy Hodge, the services available at the center could make a meaningful difference in daily life.

"My age it will help them go to the doctor and everything," Hodge said.

Tony Barber, who has lived in Bath County all his life, said the center offers something many older adults are looking for.

"You find a lot people who are older we're going for convenience and easy," Barber said.

The opening comes as the Gateway Area Development District continues to navigate financial challenges following the suspension of its Motor Meals program due to a lack of funding. Farrow said the organization is working through a difficult budget cycle.

"The fiscal year 2027, we are working on a deficit budget that we are continually working with our board of directors on," Farrow said.

While the Motor Meals program operates separately from the senior centers, Gateway says facilities like this one are a key part of supporting seniors across the region.

The value of a center like this goes beyond meals or activities. It gives seniors another way to stay involved in their community.

Bath County Judge-Executive Forrest McKenzie said providing seniors with a dedicated space was a priority.

"I know what it is when seniors get forgot sometimes. Our seniors have been gotten stuck in every cubby whole in Owingsville. I wanted our seniors to have a nice place," McKenzie said.

For Barber, the new center represents more than a building.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv.

