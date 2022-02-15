WATCH: Bengals return to Cincinnati after Super Bowl LVI loss

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are back in Cincinnati after a heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

The team arrived at CVG Airport Monday evening after a 23-20 loss at SoFi Stadium the previous day. Fans flooded Paul Brown Stadium to welcome players back to the Queen City after a historic season.

After the game, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said the loss was disappointing, but acknowledged the team's success.

"Obviously it stings, but we had a great year," Burrow said. "We still have something to celebrate."

Fans made sure to celebrate as they waited for the team to arrive home, watching highlights from the postseason and chanting "Who Dey" throughout the night. When team buses pulled up to the stadium, fans greeted players and coaches with cheers and signs — including one that said "It's still us."

The team waved to fans as they exited the buses, with running back Joe Mixon stopping to record the crowd. Head coach Zac Taylor walked along the fence keeping fans out, waving and taking selfies.

The Bengals reached just their third Super Bowl in franchise history, the first since 1989. This team won Cincinnati's first playoff game since 1991, first-ever postseason away game and third AFC championship after finishing 10-7 in the regular season.

MORE BENGALS STORIES

Burrow: Bengals will 'keep getting better' after Super Bowl loss

Penalties, and lack thereof, alter the course of Bengals Super Bowl chances

Bengals season tickets on sale to be part of young team's next run at a Super Bowl