Berea rape suspect facing new charges

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Berea man who was arrested back in January on serious charges, is back behind bars, facing allegations in another investigation.

21-year-old Adrian Jones was arrested in January 2024, charged with rape, assault, sexual abuse, strangulation, and kidnapping of an adult.

A criminal complaint states a woman called 911, claiming she had been physically assaulted and strangled multiple times by Jones. The woman also told officers she was knocked unconscious twice, and woke up \with her clothes off.

According to the complaint, the victim tried to leave the home multiple times, but Jones would not let her, by blocking the door and pushing her down on the bed.

The officers who responded say the woman had multiple bruises on her face, neck, arms, and side. Jones admitted to "throwing" the woman around his bedroom, according to the complaint.

He also told authorities in one of those instances, she bounced off the bed and struck furniture in the room.

According to his most recent arrest citation, in January, police seized his cell phone and obtained a search warrant for a forensic examination by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Branch.

The citation goes on to say, the examination lead to them finding quote "a large amount of images and videos of children under the age of 12 being used in a sexual performance" and the phone was returned to the police department on September 18.

On October 2, police arrested Jones at his home after obtaining a search warrant. Jones was read his rights and according to police, refused to speak to the arresting officer.

He is now facing additional charges which include possessing Child Sexual Abuse Material and Violation of Pre-Trial Conditions .

He is currently booked at the Madison County Detention Center.

