Biden says he's decided how to respond to attack on troops in Jordan

Americans can expect the U.S. military to respond to the attack in Jordan that killed three service members and injured dozens of others.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, President Joe Biden said he had made a decision on how to respond to the attack but did not provide any other details.

Moments later, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters, “It’s fair for you to expect we will respond in an appropriate fashion. And it is, it’s very possible that what you’ll see is is a tiered approach here. Not just a single action but potentially multiple actions over a period of time.”

President Biden said he holds Iran partly responsible for the attack.

"I do hold them responsible in the sense that they're supplying the weapons to the people who did it," he said.

Iran has denied involvement in the strike.

However, there is still fear that a response from the U.S. could lead to a wider war in the Middle East. The war between Israel and Hamas has already claimed thousands of lives.

"I don't think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That's not what I'm looking for," President Biden said.

The military is still investigating how the enemy drone carried out the attack. The Associated Press reported that the drone may have been mistaken for a U.S. drone that was in the area at the time.

The three American soldiers killed in the attack were identified as Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett.

They were all members of the 718th Engineer Company, a U.S. Army reserve unit based at Fort Moore, Georgia.

