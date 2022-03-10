Bloody Mary Pizza Recipe Is Perfect For Spicing Up Pizza Night

Why did it take us this long to realize we could combine two of the best things in life, pizza and bloody marys? Luckily, the folks at MyRecipes are full of brilliant hybrid food ideas, and now you know what to do for brunch this weekend. Or dinner. Or a 3 p.m. snack, because who are we to judge?

While pizza and bloody marys might seem like strange bedfellows, they both share tomatoes and yumminess as key ingredients, so really it was only a matter of time before these two got together. Plus, classic bloody accoutrements like hot sauce, bacon and olives also go great on a pizza.

Even better: This recipe is easy. Like, store-bought pizza crust easy, where all you need to do to secure its savory, spicy goodness is slather on some garlic butter, mix up the sauce and layer the mozzarella, bacon, pepperoncini peppers and Castelvetrano olives on top. Bake and sprinkle with cracked black pepper and you’ve got yourself a mighty fine homemade treat.

According to MyRecipes, the sauce is the key to this pizza. That’s probably because it’s a drool-worthy bloody mary blend of vodka sauce (the recipe’s creator likes Rao’s brand), hot sauce, celery seed, Worcestershire sauce, lime zest and juice.

This recipe calls for spreading the sauce onto the crust, then adding all sorts of toppings, including sliced celery and pickled okra, but really you could mix and match toppings based on your own bloody mary preferences, because all is fair in love and pizza.

For example, Tastemade’s version of the bloody mary pizza calls for crushed tomatoes for the sauce and then punctuates the flavor with sun-dried tomatoes on top, and One Green Planet has a vegan version that calls for eggplant “bacon.”

As with any pizza you bake at home, a pizza stone will give you excellent results. Just pop it in the oven for a few minutes and voila! Your bloody mary pizza is ready to be devoured for brunch, dinner or that 3 p.m. snack.

Can’t get enough of hybrid recipes — or pizza? You might want to try making Guy Fieri’s s’mores pizza dessert recipe while your pizza stone is still hot.

