A Bon Jovi documentary series is coming to Hulu

They’ve been “Wanted Dead or Alive,” and now Bon Jovi is wanted by Hulu. The streaming service has picked up a four-part documentary series that will focus on the long career of Bon Jovi, one of New Jersey’s most famous musical exports.

“Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” has a premiere date set for April 26 on Hulu. It will also air soon on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in the rest of the world. The series is being directed and executive produced by Gotham Chopra, a media entrepreneur best known for his sports documentaries (he’s also the son of New Age guru Deepak Chopra).

A Hulu press release teases that the series will include never-before-seen photos from the band’s history as well as personal videos and unreleased demos. It was reportedly made with full cooperation from all past and present band members.

“The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments and most public moments of friction,” the press release says.

For those who have never tuned into a classic rock station, Bon Jovi is perhaps most famous for the songs “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “Bad Medicine” and other hits from the hair metal days of the 1980s. Frontman Jon Bon Jovi is a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and an active philanthropist who helps provide support for the homeless through his JBJ Soul Foundation.

The Hulu docu-series is well-timed for several reasons. For one thing, this year marks the 40th anniversary of the band’s self-titled debut album. Bon Jovi is releasing a remastered Deluxe Edition of the album on streaming platforms, as a cassette, and a limited-edition ruby-colored vinyl LP. It comes complete with nine bonus tracks, including four rare live cuts and unreleased studio recordings.

You can watch the trailer on YouTube and then preorder it now.

There have also been rumors about a new tour, though nothing concrete seems to be in the works. The band last played live in 2022, but the year was marred by the death of founding bassist Alec John Such in June. Longtime guitarist Richie Sambora has not been with the band since 2014, but he was asked about a possible reunion in late 2023 and seemed positive, citing the upcoming documentary.

“It definitely could happen,” he told People. “It’s just a question of when everybody’s ready to go do it. It will be a big, massive kind of undertaking.”

