Watch Now
NewsBreaking News and Alerts

Actions

$1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in Illinois; $1 million won in Kentucky

Mega Millions
Amy Sancetta/AP
Johnny Maroun sells Mega Million lottery tickets to a customer at the family's Marathon service station in Moreland Hills, Ohio on Wednesday, March 28, 2012. With a massive multi-state lottery jackpot up for grabs in Friday's drawing, plenty of folks are fantasizing how to spend the money. But doing it the right way ó protecting your riches, your identity and your sanity ó takes some thought and planning. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Mega Millions
Posted at 9:39 AM, Jul 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-30 09:39:21-04

The $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won via single ticket in Illinois last night, along with a $1 million winner in Kentucky.

Sold in Richmond, the ticket matched all five winning numbers: 13 - 36 - 45 - 57 - 67.

And even though it didn't match the Mega Ball of 14, the ticket had enough to win the game's second prize of $1 million.

The names of the Illinois and Kentucky winners have not been released.

The individuals who won are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them in a secure location. They have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize in Louisville at the lottery's headquarters.

Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville said, "We're looking forward to greeting Kentucky's newest millionaire."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!