$1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in Illinois; $1 million won in Kentucky

The $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won via single ticket in Illinois last night, along with a $1 million winner in Kentucky.

Sold in Richmond, the ticket matched all five winning numbers: 13 - 36 - 45 - 57 - 67.

And even though it didn't match the Mega Ball of 14, the ticket had enough to win the game's second prize of $1 million.

The names of the Illinois and Kentucky winners have not been released.

The individuals who won are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them in a secure location. They have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize in Louisville at the lottery's headquarters.

Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville said, "We're looking forward to greeting Kentucky's newest millionaire."