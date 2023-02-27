10-year-old hospitalized after water rescue in Harrison County

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 10-year-old girl is in the hospital after being rescued from North Elkhorn Creek near the Robinson Dam in Harrison County.

According to Cynthiana Sheriff Shain Stephens, authorities responded to the incident around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The child was recovered about a mile downstream from the dam.

Multiple units helped with the rescue, including Harrison County Fire, Fish and Wildlife, and Harrison County Search and Rescue.

The 10-year-old was transported to Harrison Memorial Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.