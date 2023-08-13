16-year-old killed in Owen County shooting

OWENTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 40-year-old man has been arrested for the shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Owen County.
According to KSP, troopers in Campbellsburg received a call regarding a shooting on Squiresville Road in Owenton Sunday morning just after 1 a.m.
The caller advised the victim was a 16-year-old boy.
Detectives and other KSP personnel responded to the scene.
The victim was later pronounced deceased by the Owen County Coroner.
According to KSP, 40-year-old Timothy Stone of Owenton was arrested and charged with Manslaughter 2nd Degree.
Stone is being held at the Carroll County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing.