Watch Now
NewsBreaking News and Alerts

Actions

16-year-old killed in Owen County shooting

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 7:30 PM, Aug 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-13 19:35:12-04

OWENTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 40-year-old man has been arrested for the shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Owen County.

According to KSP, troopers in Campbellsburg received a call regarding a shooting on Squiresville Road in Owenton Sunday morning just after 1 a.m.

The caller advised the victim was a 16-year-old boy.

Detectives and other KSP personnel responded to the scene.

The victim was later pronounced deceased by the Owen County Coroner.

According to KSP, 40-year-old Timothy Stone of Owenton was arrested and charged with Manslaughter 2nd Degree.

Stone is being held at the Carroll County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth