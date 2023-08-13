16-year-old killed in Owen County shooting

OWENTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 40-year-old man has been arrested for the shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Owen County.

According to KSP, troopers in Campbellsburg received a call regarding a shooting on Squiresville Road in Owenton Sunday morning just after 1 a.m.

The caller advised the victim was a 16-year-old boy.

Detectives and other KSP personnel responded to the scene.

The victim was later pronounced deceased by the Owen County Coroner.

According to KSP, 40-year-old Timothy Stone of Owenton was arrested and charged with Manslaughter 2nd Degree.

Stone is being held at the Carroll County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.