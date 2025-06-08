2 adults arrested following a police pursuit, alleged stolen wrecker out of Laurel County

CUMBERLAND FALLS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people have been arrested on several charges following a stolen wrecker reported out of Laurel County, according to Kentucky State Police.

Kentucky State Police received the possible location of a stolen wrecker reported out of Laurel County on Friday, June 6, around 9:30 p.m. Troopers say the vehicle was located parked near Cumberland Falls.

55-year-old Rex Vaughn, of Mount Vernon, and 40-year-old Thelma Travillian, of Williamsburg, were arrested in connection with the stolen wrecker.

Park Ranger Jones at Cumberland Falls located the wrecker backed into a parking space and approached the vehicle. Troopers say that upon making contact, a male driver, Vaughn, and a female passenger, Travillian, were inside. While attempting to identify the individuals, police say Vaughn fled the scene in the vehicle, ramming and causing significant damage to Jones's emergency vehicle.

McCreary County Sheriff's Deputy Ridner initiated a vehicle pursuit, and during the pursuit, the suspect attempted to strike Deputy Ridner's cruiser by reversing the wrecker and aggressively accelerating, according to KSP.

The abandoned wrecker was later located in a wooded area, and with the assistance of a thermal imaging drone operated by Officer White of the Williamsburg Police Department, troopers say they determined both Vaughn and Travillian had fled on foot. Police say the two suspects were located by drone to have fallen from a high cliff.

The two were found at the base of the cliff with serious injuries. Woodbine Fire and Rescue and the Corbin Fire Department conducted a high-angle recovery to safely extract the individuals.

Police say illegal drugs were located at the scene and are believed to have been a contributing factor. Both were taken to the Corbin Hospital for their injuries.

Rex Vaughn was charged with:

Charge 1: Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or More

Charge 2: Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

Charge 3: Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Police Officer

Charge 4: Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree

Charge 5: Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

Charge 6: Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified

Charge 7: Possession of Marijuana

Charge 8: Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container, 1st Offense

Thelma Travillian was charged with:

Charge 1: Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

Charge 2: Possession of Marijuana

Charge 3: Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess

The incident remains under investigation. We'll share further details once we know more.