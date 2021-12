LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Lexington.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning police responded after gunfire was heard near Winchester and Liberty Road.

Police said they found two adults who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still actively investigating and there is no word on a suspect or motive.