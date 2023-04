LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 23-year-old man died after his car was overturned in a ditch Saturday morning.

Officials say Greshon Higgins was driving on Woodhill Drive in Lexington just after 9 a.m. when his vehicle overturned in a water retention basin.

Higgins was taken to the hospital where he later died.

His cause of death is listed as a drowning.