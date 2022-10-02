5 people injured in Wayne Co. ambulance, pickup truck collision

MONTICELLO, Ky. (LEX 18) — Monticello-Wayne County 911 dispatch responded to a collision Saturday evening involving a pickup truck and a Wayne County EMS unit.

According to Monticello Police, an ambulance was eastbound on KY 90, transporting a patient to a Lexington hospital when it approached an intersection. At the same time, a pickup truck was traveling northbound on Main Street and proceeded through the intersection, colliding with the ambulance. The impact knocked the ambulance onto its side.

The paramedic and patient inside the ambulance were airlifted to hospitals in Lexington for treatment. The EMT, along with the driver and passenger of the pickup truck were all transported by ambulance to the Wayne County Hospital for treatment.

The Monticello Fire Department, Wayne County EMS, and Wayne County Rescue Squad all responded to the incident.