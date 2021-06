LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A shooting in Laurel County shut down part of West KY 80/Hal Rogers Parkway.

The sheriff says the victim was shot around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on the Hal Rogers Parkway, about seven miles outside of London. Not much information has been shared about the victim. At this time, all we know is that he is male and has died.

The parkway is currently shut down in both directions.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.