LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An attempted robbery led to a shooting in Lexington Sunday evening.

According to Lexington Police, two people tried to rob Ignited Vape located on Richmond Road.

During the attempted robbery, shots were fired and a bullet grazed the shop clerk.

The clerk suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

Police say two suspects left the scene. At this time they don't know whether the suspects obtained any items from the shop.