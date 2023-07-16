Boone Co. Sheriff: Teenager killed when tire crashes through windshield on I-75

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to Boone County authorities, a teenager died on I-75 early Sunday morning after her vehicle's windshield was struck by a tire.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office responded to I-75 near the Richwood exit just after 12 a.m.

The preliminary investigation suggests that 18-year-old Lauren Collins of Independence was driving in the southbound lanes of I-75 when her windshield was suddenly struck by tire.

Deputies believe that another vehicle, possibly a dually pickup truck, was traveling northbound when its tire suddenly broke away causing it to roll out of control and over the concrete barrier, where it ultimately struck Collins’ vehicle.

According to authorities, Collins was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. She later died at the hospital.

Deputies did not locate the vehicle that lost a tire on the northbound side of I-75.