One dead after small plane crashes in Breathitt County

BREATHITT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police have confirmed that at least one person is dead after a single engine plane crashed in Breathitt County around 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon. The crash took place near the intersection of Highway 1812 and Highway 378 area in a field close to the highway.

According to The Breathitt Advocate, a witness heard sputtering and saw a single-engine plane crash. As the plane crashed, the witness noted the engine looked as if it was on fire. Crews are on the scene now fighting the fire. The coroner has been notified.

KSP believes there was just one occupant inside.

If you're traveling in that area, be aware of emergency vehicles.

