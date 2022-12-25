Busted water line floods Wayne County Public Library

MONTICELLO, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wayne County Public Library lost 3,000 books Saturday night when a water line busted in the building, according to the Monticello Fire Department.

In a Facebook post, Monticello Fire said they found a line had busted causing around 5,000 gallons of water to flow into the building.

3,000 of the library's 60,000 books were damaged.

The post went also said firefighters and inmate workers from the Wayne County Detention Center pushed the water out of the building using squeegees and rollers.

