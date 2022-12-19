Watch Now
Child lost in Powell County fatal fire

Posted at 7:39 PM, Dec 18, 2022
CLAY CITY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A house fire in Powell County left one child dead and multiple members of the family injured Sunday morning.

Clay City Fire responded to the fire off Winchester Road in Clay City around 11 a.m. on Sunday. Officials say they arrived to a fully engulfed mobile home.

According to Clay City Fire public information officer Lisa Johnson, two children and their parents got out of the house, but a 7-year-old did not escape the fire. The child was pronounced dead on scene, according to Johnson. Additionally, two dogs died from the fire.

The family was transported to UK Hospital for smoke-related issues. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Kentucky State Police is investigating the fire.

