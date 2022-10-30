Crews battle 100 acre fire in Morehead area

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Morehead community continues watching a fire grow just miles outside of town.

Firefighters responded almost as soon as it started around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Morehead is presently under a burn ban, and firefighters credit wind speeds and dry conditions for the accelerated spread of the fire.

According to firefighters, some flames have reached 25 feet high and the fire is burning more than 100 acres.

The US Forest Service is working with local crews to set up containment lines.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.