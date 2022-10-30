Watch Now
NewsBreaking News and Alerts

Actions

Crews battle 100 acre fire in Morehead area

Morehead fire
Rowan County Emergency Management
Morehead fire
Morehead fire
Morehead fire
Posted at 11:49 PM, Oct 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-29 23:49:58-04

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Morehead community continues watching a fire grow just miles outside of town.

Firefighters responded almost as soon as it started around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Morehead is presently under a burn ban, and firefighters credit wind speeds and dry conditions for the accelerated spread of the fire.

According to firefighters, some flames have reached 25 feet high and the fire is burning more than 100 acres.

The US Forest Service is working with local crews to set up containment lines.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m.

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m.