LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Fire responded to a house fire Saturday night between East High Street and East Main Street.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is undetermined, but they've confirmed the fire began in the back of the house.

A man and woman living in the home were unharmed, but a dog is still unaccounted for.

Firefighters fought the flames for about 30 minutes before putting the fire out around 10:30 p.m.