Disorder leads to structure fire on Pennebaker Drive

Posted at 8:10 PM, Sep 10, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police and Fire responded to a call regarding a possible domestic disorder Saturday night. Officers said the dispute led to a structure fire.

According to police, a call came through around 6:45 p.m. regarding a disorder between two people on Pennebaker Drive in Lexington.

One of the two parties is believed to have started a structure fire during the dispute.

No injuries were reported from the fire, but the house suffered significant damage.

An arson investigation is underway by the Lexington Fire Department. 

No charges have been filed at this time.

