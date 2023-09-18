Elizabethtown PD searching for suspect in kidnapping incident

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Elizabethtown Police successfully located a 7-month-old who was kidnapped Sunday night.

Officers responded to Michelle Avenue around 6:30 p.m. for a stolen vehicle with a 7-month-old girl inside.

Elizabethtown Police spokesperson Chris Denham said, "I am pleased to share that within an hour of receiving the initial call, one of our patrol officers located the vehicle within close proximity of where it was taken. Thankfully, the child was still inside and unharmed."

The department does not have a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Elizabethtown Police at 270-765-4125.

Information can also be shared anonymously by calling Hardin County Crimestoppers at 1-800-597-8123 or by visiting P3tips.com.