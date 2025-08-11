Fire destroys lodge hall at Aldersgate Camp

RAVENNA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A major fire destroyed the lodge hall at Aldersgate Camp on Sunday, with firefighters battling the blaze for four hours before bringing it under control.

Aldersgate Camp and Retreat Center is a 304-acre Christian Retreat near the Red River Gorge in Ravenna.

The Millers Creek Fire Rescue and Estill County Fire Department responded to reports of heavy smoke coming from the lodge hall just before noon on Sunday, according to a post on social media.

The fire required additional equipment, water and manpower to contain, with operations lasting well into the afternoon.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Aldersgate community during this time as this is a huge loss to the camp," the post reads.