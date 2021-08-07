Five people hospitalized following shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Five people are in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Lexington.

Police said they were called to 161 E. Reynolds Road just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

When they arrived they found one victim who had been shot, and two others who claimed they had been hit by vehicles that fled the scene.

Police later found another victim on Malabu Dr. that had also been shot on E. Reynolds Road.

The third shooting victim showed up at the hospital on his own.

All of their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or motive at this time.

