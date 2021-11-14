Watch
NewsBreaking News and Alerts

Actions

Garrard County Food Pantry a "total loss" after fire, more than 100 Thanksgiving meals lost

items.[0].image.alt
Lancaster City Fire and Rescue
Fire at Garrard County Food Pantry
Posted at 12:49 PM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 12:49:30-05

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Garrard County Food Pantry is a "total loss" after a fire Saturday morning.

Lancaster City Fire and Rescue said it started right before 10 a.m.

Co-director Angela Cash said about 100 donated Thanksgiving meals, including more than 100 turkeys, were destroyed in the fire.

No one was inside at the time and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cash said anyone who would like to help replace the Thanksgiving meals that were lost can bring turkeys and other food items to board member Monty Majors at First Southern Bank in downtown Lancaster.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps