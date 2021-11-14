Garrard County Food Pantry a "total loss" after fire, more than 100 Thanksgiving meals lost

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Garrard County Food Pantry is a "total loss" after a fire Saturday morning.

Lancaster City Fire and Rescue said it started right before 10 a.m.

Co-director Angela Cash said about 100 donated Thanksgiving meals, including more than 100 turkeys, were destroyed in the fire.

No one was inside at the time and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cash said anyone who would like to help replace the Thanksgiving meals that were lost can bring turkeys and other food items to board member Monty Majors at First Southern Bank in downtown Lancaster.

