HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Harrodsburg Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

Heather L. Thomas of Harrodsburg was last seen operating a Gold Chevy S-10 pickup truck accompanied by Phillip Brock.

Brock is wanted by the parole board and is a fugitive. Authorities believe that Thomas is in danger.

If you have any information about Thomas’ whereabouts, you are asked to call local law enforcement.