Human remains found in Garrard County

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted just before 2:00 pm on Sunday regarding possible human remains discovered in Garrard County.

The initial investigation indicates human skeletal remains were located in a field off of Crab Orchard Road (KY-39) in Garrard County.

The remains were removed by the Garrard County Coroner and will be transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for identification.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to contact KSP Post 7 at 859 - 623 - 2404.