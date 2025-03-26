Lockdown lifted on Jessamine Co. schools, police investigating 'potential threat'

UPDATE: March 26 at 9:40 a.m.

The lockdown has been lifted for East Jessamine County High School, according to Jessamine County Schools.

UPDATE: March 26 at 9:30 a.m.

Jessamine County Schools reported that all schools are returning to normal activity, except East Jessamine County High School, as the Nicholasville Police Department continues to investigate a "potential threat" in the area.

Original Story:

According to Jessamine County Schools, the Nicholasville Police Department has requested that all schools in the district be placed on lockdown as police investigate a "potential threat."

The district added that at this time there is not an immediate threat and all schools are safe.

The Nicholasville Police Department stated, "There are no active threats nor injuries. Please remain patient as we address this matter."

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.