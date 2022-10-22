KSP investigates shooting in Jessamine County that sent one man to the hospital

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police have been requested by the Nicholasville Police Department to investigate a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

According to KSP, the incident involved an officer.

The shooting occurred just before 1:30 p.m. in Jessamine County. A male subject was sent to a local hospital, but KSP has not confirmed whether the subject was a civilian or an officer.

KSP Post 7 (Richmond) Troopers and Detectives, and the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), responded to the scene. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.