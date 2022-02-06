Police: One man, one juvenile male dead after a shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are dead after a shooting in Lexington Sunday afternoon, according to Lexington Police.

Police said officers responded to the 500 block of N. Upper around 11:50 a.m. after receiving a call for shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found one man and one juvenile male dead in a house. Both were shot.

Lexington Police reports there is no ongoing threat to the public and that the investigation is ongoing.

