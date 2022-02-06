Watch
Police: One man, one juvenile male dead after a shooting in Lexington

Nick Lazaroff
Large police presence at N. Upper and 6th Street
Posted at 12:38 PM, Feb 06, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are dead after a shooting in Lexington Sunday afternoon, according to Lexington Police.

Police said officers responded to the 500 block of N. Upper around 11:50 a.m. after receiving a call for shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found one man and one juvenile male dead in a house. Both were shot.

Lexington Police reports there is no ongoing threat to the public and that the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

