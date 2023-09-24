Watch Now
Laurel County Sheriff investigating UTV fatal crash

(Source: Raycom Media)
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Laurel County authorities are investigating after being dispatched to a fatal crash.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff, deputies responded to an accident in northern Laurel County around 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

Deputies reported that a man driving a Can-Am side-by-side had been ejected from the vehicle causing a fatal injury.

The Laurel County coroner has identified the driver as 35-year-old Blake Miller of Bernstadt.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

