LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department and Lexington Fire Department have responded to a crash on Richmond Road in Lexington.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night near the exit off New Circle Road.

According to Lexington Police, four people were taken to the hospital after the two-vehicle crash. One has potentially life-threatening injuries. One has serious injuries and two have non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back later.