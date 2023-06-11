Watch Now
Lexington Police searching for missing teen

Robert H. Newfield-Ekelberry
Posted at 6:49 PM, Jun 11, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Robert Newfield-Ekelberry was last seen on June 11 just after 4:00 p.m., in the 1600 block of Alexandra Drive.

Newfield-Ekelberry has a history of mental illness and may be suicidal. He is believed to be traveling on foot.

He is 6 feet tall and approximately 260 pounds with brownish-black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a lime green shirt, gray athletic shorts, white socks and gray/black running shoes.

Anyone with knowledge of Robert’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

