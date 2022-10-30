Watch Now
London Police officer killed in overnight crash

Posted at 6:41 AM, Oct 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-30 07:38:52-04

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash overnight that killed a City of London Police officer early Sunday morning.

According to KSP, the head on crash happened just before 1 a.m.

While officials did not give an exact location, they tell LEX 18 the crash happened inside London city limits.

The officer killed was on duty at the time of the crash.

London Fire Department posted on Facebook at 2 a.m. saying South Main Street at the intersection of Highway 229 will be closed for approximately four hours.

KSP also reports the crash as a "DUI accident."

The identity of the officer killed is not known at this time.

A press conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. according to Kentucky State Police.

LEX 18 will provide updates on air and online as more information comes out.

