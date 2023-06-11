UK POLICE: Man arrested on UK's campus after inappropriately touching woman, assaulting police

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested in Lexington after inappropriately touching a woman on UK's campus and later assaulting two police officers, UK Police say.

According to UK officials, police received a report of a person confronting two women and a man on Woodland Avenue near William T. Young Library just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The suspect, 33-year-old Mark Lindsey inappropriately touched one of the women and then took the phone out of her hands, according to officials.

Police say Lindsey became combative and assaulted two police officers once they responded. The officers used a taser on him. He was medically evaluated and taken to jail.

Lindsey faces several charges including menacing and sexual abuse, assault, and resisting arrest.