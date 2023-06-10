Watch Now
Man charged after fatal crash in Woodford County

Posted at 7:58 PM, Jun 10, 2023
VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Friday around 4 p.m.

The collision occurred near mile marker 64 on the Bluegrass Parkway in Woodford County.

A Ford Explorer operated by Justin Vanderwater was traveling west on the parkway when he veered into the emergency lane, striking a pedestrian that was attempting to strap cargo down on a trailer.

44-year-old Heather Sowers of Nicholasville was pronounced dead on scene.

Vanderwater was arrested and lodged in the Woodford County Detention Center. He's being charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol 1st offense, wanton endangerment, and vehicular homicide.

