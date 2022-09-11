Man charged after Molotov cocktail-style incident on Murray State University campus

MURRAY, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Calloway County, 19-year-old Jack Epperson was charged with attempted assault and possession of a destructive device, according to Kentucky State Police.

Just after 9:30 Saturday morning, Epperson approached several female students congregated near a housing complex at the southwest corner of the Murray State campus.

Witnesses observed Epperson produce a Molotov cocktail-style explosive and throw it in the direction of the students. In doing so, the male suffered burns to his hands before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

None of the female students were injured. State Police, with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, conducted an investigation and quickly identified Epperson as the suspect.

After conducting numerous interviews and collecting various items of physical evidence, Kentucky State Police located and charged 19-year-old, Jack T. Epperson of Murray. Epperson was treated for burn injuries at Murray Calloway County Hospital and later transported to the Calloway County Detention Center where he was charged with (2) counts of Attempted Assault 1st and (1) count of Possession of a Destructive Device. Both charges are felony offenses. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are conducting a separate investigation relating to the destructive device.

The investigation is continuing by the Kentucky State Police. Troopers and Agents were assisted by officers with the Murray State University Police and the Murray Police Department, and the Calloway County Sheriff's Office.