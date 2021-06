LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Around 1:30 Sunday morning 53-year-old, Maurice Corneil Williams was struck on his moped at the intersection of North Broadway and West Loudon Avenue.

Investigators say a white car hit Williams and left the scene.

Williams was rushed to UK Medical Center, where he later died at 4:43 a.m.

Police are looking for the driver who hit Williams. They only have a vague description of the car.

