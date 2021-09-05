One man hurt after overnight shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man was hurt in an overnight shooting on the north side of Lexington.

Lexington Police said they responded to Radcliffe Drive near Russell Cave Road for a reported shooting around 2 a.m.

When they got there they said they found one man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown.

Police said they were unable to say what caused the shooting, but they did say they have made contact with everyone involved.

Charges are pending further investigation.

